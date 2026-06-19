Sensex falls 607 points to close at 76,802; Nifty drops 154 points; IT stocks see heaviest selling

Infosys fell 6%, TCS 3%, HCL Tech 2.5%, and Tech Mahindra 2%. Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has also acknowledged that the demand outlook for the Indian IT sector is currently weak.

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New Delhi: The stock market witnessed a decline today, June 19, as the Sensex fell by approximately 607 points to close at the 76,802 level, while the Nifty also dropped 154 points, closing at 24,013.

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Reasons For The Market Decline

Heavy selling in IT stocks: Global IT giant Accenture lowered its revenue growth forecast, citing weak demand. This raised concerns regarding the future of Indian IT companies, causing the Nifty IT index to tumble by 4%.

Infosys fell 6%, TCS 3%, HCL Tech 2.5%, and Tech Mahindra 2%. Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has also acknowledged that the demand outlook for the Indian IT sector is currently weak.

U-turn by foreign investors: Persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in the Indian market further intensified the pressure. After making minor purchases on Wednesday, foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 1,025 crore in the cash market on Thursday. Domestic investor sentiment also weakened due to FIIs pulling money out of the market.

Mixed Trading In Asian Markets

Index Level Point Change Percent Change

KOSPI (South Korea) 9052 -11 -0.13%

Nikkei (Japan) 71250 +197 +0.28%

Hang Seng (Hong Kong) 23925 -387 -1.59%

US Markets Saw Gains Yesterday

Index Level Point Change Percent Change

Dow Jones 51565 72 0.14%

Nasdaq 26518 496 1.91%

S&P 500 7501 80 1.08%

FIIs Sold Shares Worth Rs 1,025 Crore Yesterday

Category Latest Last 8 Days Last 30 Days

DII 3516 8267 1 Lakh

FII/FPI -1025 -1473 -77,969

Note: Net buying/selling figures for FIIs and DIIs are in crore rupees.

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Indian Stock Market Saw Gains Yesterday

The stock market traded higher on June 18. The Sensex closed at 77,410, up by 254 points. The Nifty also rose by 82 points, closing at 24,168.

Prior to this, on Wednesday, June 17, the Sensex closed at 77,156, up 347 points. Nifty also rose by 97 points, closing at 24,086. On Thursday, gold and silver prices fell as, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of one kilogram of silver dropped by Rs 3,988 to settle at Rs 2.44 lakh. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 816 to Rs 1.49 lakh.