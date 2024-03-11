Home

Stock Market Closure Highlights: Sensex Falls 610pts, Nifty At 22,330; Bank, Metal, Realty, O&G, Went Down

Nifty Bank index which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, tanked by 507.95 points or 1.06 per cent to finish at 47,327.85.

Stock Market Closure

After touching records high last week, BSE Sensex went down by 616.75 points to settle at 73,502.64. The Nifty50 also declined by 160.90 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 22,332.65. Decline in stock market was seen amid sell in banking stocks and over weak trends in U.S. Market. Nifty Bank index which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, tanked by 507.95 points or 1.06 per cent to finish at 47,327.85. The Nifty Midcap100 index went down by 0.39 per cent while the Smallcap100 index fell by 1.99 per cent. On the sectoral front, the Nifty Bank index that tracks the banking sector comprising of 12 banking stocks, cracked 507.95 points or 1.06 per cent to end at 47,327.85. Top Gainer Stocks Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and TCS were the top gainers. Top laggard Stocks Tata Steel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, NTPC, HDFC Bank, HUL, Sun Pharma, L&T and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards. Top Trending Stocks

Nestle India Stocks

Nestle India Ltd. is currently trading at ₹2609.15, with a hike of 1.88% increase from the previous close of ₹2560.95. The stock’s price ranged from ₹2548.55 to ₹2631.00.

SBI Life Stocks

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. stock is currently trading at ₹1532.10, up by 1.44% against yesterday’s close of ₹1510.40. Sbi life stock’s high today was ₹1539.80 and the low was ₹1513.60.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. Stocks

Bajaj Auto Ltd stock is currently trading at ₹8678.05, with a decline of ₹201.00 (2.26%) from the against last day’s close of ₹8879.05.

Sensex opens in green At 74,175.93, up 56.54 points or 0.08 per cent. Nifty started at 22,517.50, up 23.95 points or 0.10 per cent. Bank Nifty opened at 47,792.20, up 43.60 points or 0.09 per cent.

Stock Market on 7th March 2024

On 7th March, BSE Sensex rose 33.40 points to close at 74,119.39. The index reached an all-time high of 74,245.17. The Nifty went up by 19.50 points to close at 22,494.50. The index made an all-time high of 22,525.65.

On 7th March, The Nifty Bank index which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, tanked by 129.60 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 47,835.80.

