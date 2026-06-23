Sensex falls 893 points to close at 76,200; Nifty down by 278 points, closes at 23,824

New Delhi: The Sensex closed at the 76,200 level today—Tuesday, June 23—after falling 893 points. The Nifty also declined by 278 points, closing at 23,824.
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IT and metal stocks witnessed the heaviest selling during today’s trading session. Meanwhile, Vedanta shares closed 8% lower following the sale of a promoter stake worth Rs 2,149 crore via a block deal.
The IPO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited—the company operating sea cruises in India under the ‘Cordelia Cruises’ brand—has opened for subscription today, Tuesday, June 23.
This public issue will remain open until Thursday, June 25. The company aims to raise Rs 585 crore through this IPO, with a price band set at Rs 769 to Rs 808 per share.
Index Level Point Change Percent Change
KOSPI (South Korea) 8204 -911 -9.99%
Nikkei (Japan) 69788 -2566 -3.55%
Hang Seng (Hong Kong) 23336 -432 -1.82%
Index Level Point Change Percent Change
Dow Jones 51713 148 0.29%
Nasdaq 26167 -351 -1.32%
S&P 500 7473 -28 -0.37%
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Category Latest Last 7 Days Last 30 Days
DII 1,036 4,954 91,895
FII/FPI -636 3,300 -67,415
Note: Net buying/selling figures for FIIs and DIIs are in crore rupees.
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