Sensex falls 893 points to close at 76,200; Nifty down by 278 points, closes at 23,824

The IPO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited—the company operating sea cruises in India under the 'Cordelia Cruises' brand—has opened for subscription from Tuesday, June 23.

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New Delhi: The Sensex closed at the 76,200 level today—Tuesday, June 23—after falling 893 points. The Nifty also declined by 278 points, closing at 23,824.

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IT and metal stocks witnessed the heaviest selling during today’s trading session. Meanwhile, Vedanta shares closed 8% lower following the sale of a promoter stake worth Rs 2,149 crore via a block deal.

IPO of Cordelia Cruises Operator Opens Today

The IPO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited—the company operating sea cruises in India under the ‘Cordelia Cruises’ brand—has opened for subscription today, Tuesday, June 23.

This public issue will remain open until Thursday, June 25. The company aims to raise Rs 585 crore through this IPO, with a price band set at Rs 769 to Rs 808 per share.

Asian Markets Also Decline

Index Level Point Change Percent Change

KOSPI (South Korea) 8204 -911 -9.99%

Nikkei (Japan) 69788 -2566 -3.55%

Hang Seng (Hong Kong) 23336 -432 -1.82%

US Markets Saw Mixed Trading

Index Level Point Change Percent Change

Dow Jones 51713 148 0.29%

Nasdaq 26167 -351 -1.32%

S&P 500 7473 -28 -0.37%

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Foreign Investors Bought Shares Worth Rs 3,300 Crore In 7 Days

Category Latest Last 7 Days Last 30 Days

DII 1,036 4,954 91,895

FII/FPI -636 3,300 -67,415

Note: Net buying/selling figures for FIIs and DIIs are in crore rupees.