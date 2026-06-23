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  • Sensex falls 893 points to close at 76,200; Nifty down by 278 points, closes at 23,824

Sensex falls 893 points to close at 76,200; Nifty down by 278 points, closes at 23,824

The IPO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited—the company operating sea cruises in India under the 'Cordelia Cruises' brand—has opened for subscription from Tuesday, June 23.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Published: June 23, 2026, 5:36 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty, business news, banking, media shares, Asian Markets, KOSPI, South Korea, Nikkei, Japan, Hang Seng, Hong Kong, US Markets, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500, DII, FII, FPI, Gold
(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The Sensex closed at the 76,200 level today—Tuesday, June 23—after falling 893 points. The Nifty also declined by 278 points, closing at 23,824.

Also Read: West Bengal Budget 2026: Free bus service, 1 lakh govt jobs, Suvendu Adhikari government announces major welfare schemes

Read more: Sensex falls 607 points to close at 76,802; Nifty drops 154 points; IT stocks see heaviest selling

IT and metal stocks witnessed the heaviest selling during today’s trading session. Meanwhile, Vedanta shares closed 8% lower following the sale of a promoter stake worth Rs 2,149 crore via a block deal.

IPO of Cordelia Cruises Operator Opens Today

The IPO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited—the company operating sea cruises in India under the ‘Cordelia Cruises’ brand—has opened for subscription today, Tuesday, June 23.

This public issue will remain open until Thursday, June 25. The company aims to raise Rs 585 crore through this IPO, with a price band set at Rs 769 to Rs 808 per share.

Asian Markets Also Decline

Index                                Level Point            Change        Percent Change

KOSPI (South Korea)      8204                       -911             -9.99%

Nikkei (Japan)                 69788                     -2566           -3.55%

Hang Seng (Hong Kong) 23336                     -432             -1.82%

US Markets Saw Mixed Trading

Index                      Level Point            Change        Percent Change

Dow Jones             51713                     148              0.29%

Nasdaq                   26167                      -351             -1.32%

S&P 500                7473                       -28               -0.37%

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Foreign Investors Bought Shares Worth Rs 3,300 Crore In 7 Days

Category                Latest           Last 7 Days            Last 30 Days

DII                          1,036           4,954                      91,895

FII/FPI                   -636             3,300                      -67,415

Note: Net buying/selling figures for FIIs and DIIs are in crore rupees.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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