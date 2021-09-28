New Delhi: BSE Sensex today fell after the historic climb on Friday when it crossed 60,000-mark. NSE Nifty was also down as stock market is trading volatile. Sensex was down by 15.17 points and 0.03 per cent at 60,062.71. NSE Nifty 50 fell by 2.00 points and 0.01 per cent at 17,853.10, according to details recorded on BSE India and NSE India websites at 9.56 a.m.Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Outlook, 27th September To 3rd October : Get A Detailed Idea On Where To Invest In Stock Market This Week, Watch Video

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note and turned negative during the morning trade. The Sensex of the BSE opened at 60,285.89 points and touched a high of 60,288.44 points. The Sensex then touched a low of 59,899.57 points. On Monday, the Sensex closed at 60,077.88 points, as per IANS report. Also Read - Sensex at All-Time High, NSE Nifty Continues Winning Run

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,906.45 points after closing at 17,855.10 points, the IANS report says. Also Read - Share Market: Cake Cutting Ceremony at BSE to Mark Sensex's Historic Feat

“We reiterate our bullish view on markets with intermediate pause and suggest continuing with the “buy on dips” approach. Traders should maintain their focus on the selection of trades and overnight risk management,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said after closing of stock market on Monday.