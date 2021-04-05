Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices fell on Monday morning with heavy selling in banking, finance and auto stocks. Also Read - Share Market Holiday: Stock Market Remains Close For 11 Days In April; Full List of BSE Sensex, NSE Holidays in 2021

The night curfew and weekend lockdown announced in Maharashtra amid the rising number of Covid cases has weighed on the investor sentiments, analysts said. Also Read - Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today: Top Stocks To Watch Out Amid Covid Fears

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,709.84, lower by 1,319.99 points or 2.64 per cent from its previous close. Also Read - Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today: Top Stocks To Watch Out at Stock Market

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,529.95, lower by 337.40 or 2.27 per cent from its previous close.

The losers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, while the only gainers were Infosys HCL Technologies and TCS.