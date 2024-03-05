Home

Sensex Falls By 195pts, Nifty Ends At 22,350; IT, FMCG, Bajaj Twins Drop

The Nifty Bank index which comprising data of 12 banking stocks, rose by 124.90 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 47,581. The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices fell by 0.27 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.

Stock Market

Sensex went down to a low of 73,412.25 in today’s trading session to end at 73,677.13, which is still down by 195.16 points.

The Nifty 50 opened lower at 22,371.25, later on decreased up to 22,269.15 during intraday trades. However when the trading session was over it was down by 49.30 points to close at 22,356.30.

Top Gainers On Sensex

Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Sensex.

Top losers On Sensex

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Infosys, and TCS, were the top losers.

Top Gainers On Nifty 50

Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, SBI, and ONGC, were the top gainers.

Top Losers On Nifty 50

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Infosys, and TCS were the biggest losers at close for Nifty 50.

Stocks In Trending

Tata Motors Stock iwas trading at Rs 1021.75 after dmerger announcement, up by 3.50% against yesterday’s close of Rs.987.20.

Bharti Airtel Stock is trading at Rs 1168.05, up by 3.05% against yesterday’s close of Rs1133.50.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Stock is trading at Rs 284.30, up by 1.83% against yesterday’s close of Rs.279.20.

The BSE Sensex on Tuesday opened in the red at 73,767.42 against the previous close of 73,872.29. The Nifty50 index also opened in the red at 22,372.25 against yesterday’s closing of 22,405.60.

