Mumbai: In a major development, Sensex on Tuesday fell by 410 points, tracking losses in Infosys, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins amid a weak trend in global markets. Earlier in the day, Sensex fell over 475 points. After falling down over 1,032.35 during the session, the 30-share Sensex pared some losses to end 410.28 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 59,667.60. Similarly, the Nifty declined 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent to 17,748.60.Also Read - Sensex Falls After Historic Climb; NSE Nifty Down Too

It must be noted that Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 4 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and Infosys. Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Outlook, 27th September To 3rd October : Get A Detailed Idea On Where To Invest In Stock Market This Week, Watch Video

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Titan, Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy’s were among the gainers. Also Read - Share Market: Cake Cutting Ceremony at BSE to Mark Sensex's Historic Feat

“Following negative global cues and profit-booking in IT and realty sectors, the domestic market hit rough weather, however, it witnessed a rebound towards the closing,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, told PTI.

A rise in US bond yields and crude oil price along with the Chinese crisis acted as key headwinds to the ongoing rally in the global market, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.89 per cent to USD 79.42 per barrel.

Earlier in the day, Sensex traded 475 points down at 59,602 points around noon while 50 shares Nifty fell 117 points at 17,737 points. In Nifty 50, about 21 stocks traded in green while 29 traded in red.

Stocks such as NTC Industries, Novateor Research, Surana Telecom, Stove Craft touched their 52 week high while Nova Pub, Shanti Educational touched new 52 week low.