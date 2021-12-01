Mumbai: BSE Sensex today rebounded 620 points, boosted by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 619.92 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 57,684.79. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 183.70 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 17,166.90 on Wednesday, according to a PTI report.Also Read - IPL 2022: 'Chapter closed', Says David Warner as SRH Release Him For Mega Auction

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 6 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the laggards, the PTI report says.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe too were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, India’s manufacturing sector activities gained further strength in November, and witnessed the strongest increase in production and sales since February on improving market conditions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), increased from 55.9 in October to 57.6 in November, signalling the strongest improvement in the health of the sector in ten months.

According to SBI research report Ecowrap, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow more than 9.5 per cent in fiscal 2021-22.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 3.96 per cent to USD 71.97 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 5,445.25 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.