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Sensex gains 639 points to close at 77,304; Nifty gains 195 points amid strong buying; Gold and silver go up

Sensex gains 639 points to close at 77,304; Nifty gains 195 points amid strong buying; Gold and silver go up

Brent crude oil prices have crossed the $106 per barrel mark. This surge is driven by strong market demand for oil and growing concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold and silver prices witnessed an uptick.

New Delhi: The stock market witnessed gains today, April 27. The Sensex closed at 77,304, surging by 639 points. The Nifty rose by 195 points, trading at the 24,093 level. Today saw heavy buying across Auto, IT, Metal, Media, and Pharma sectors. Sun Pharma shares surged 6.83% today. The company announced that it is set to acquire the US-based Organon & Co. This entire deal, valued at $11.75 billion (approximately over ₹1 lakh crore), will be settled entirely in cash.

Crude Oil Trading Above $106

Brent crude oil prices have crossed the $106 per barrel mark. This surge is driven by strong market demand for oil and growing concerns regarding the ‘Strait of Hormuz.’ The Strait of Hormuz is considered the most critical route for global oil supplies.

Also Read: Sensex slips over 1,100 points, Nifty nears 23,750, HERE are 5 reasons that caused the crash

Market Declined on Friday

Prior to this, on the final trading day of the previous week—Friday, April 24—the Sensex had closed at 76,664, recording a decline of 1,000 points (1.29%). The Nifty also fell by 275 points (1.14%), dropping to the 23,898 level.

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Gold and Silver Go Up

Gold and silver prices witnessed an uptick today, April 27. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA), the price of silver rose by Rs 278 per kilogram, reaching Rs 2,44,103. Previously, its price stood at Rs 2,43,825 per kilogram. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 16 to close at Rs 151,495. Prior to this, on April 23, its price stood at Rs 151,479 per 10 grams.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex surges 2600 points, Nifty jumps 750 after Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire announcement on US-Iran war

Gold Rises by Rs 18,000 and Silver by Rs 14,000 This Year

So far in 2026, gold has appreciated by Rs 18,000. On December 31, 2025, 10 grams of gold was priced at Rs 1.33 lakh; it has now reached Rs 1.51 lakh. Silver has risen by Rs 10,000 this year. On December 31, 2025, silver was priced at Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram; it has now increased to Rs 2.44 lakh.

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