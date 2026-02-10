Home

Sensex goes up by 200 points to trade at 84,300; Nifty gains 50 points

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,222 crore on February 9, and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 263 crore.

Nifty is up more than 50 points, trading at 25,950.

New Delhi: The stock market is up on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, as the Sensex is trading at 84,300, up nearly 200 points, while the Nifty is up more than 50 points, trading at 25,950. Banking, energy, and auto stocks are gaining today.

How are global markets doing?

Japan’s Nikkei index rose 2.28% to close at 57,650, and South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.07% to close at 5,301. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 0.58% higher at 27,183, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.13% higher at 4,128. On Monday, February 9, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.04% higher at 50,135. The Nasdaq rose 0.90%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.47%.

Impact of foreign institutional investors

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,222 crore on February 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 263 crore. In December 2025, FIIs sold shares worth a total of Rs 34,350 crore, while during the same period, DIIs, who are market leaders, bought shares worth Rs 79,620 crore.

Today, i.e. Tuesday, 10 February 2026, is the second day of the IPOs of Aye Finance and Fractal Analytics. Investors will be able to bid until February 11. Aye Finance is looking to raise Rs 1,010 crore through this issue and Fractal Analytics plans to raise Rs 2,833.90 crore.

IPO of Aptus Finance

The IPO of Gurugram-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) Aptus Finance opened on Monday, February 9. Investors can bid until February 11th as the company aims to raise Rs 1,010 crore through this issue.

Earlier last week, the stock market saw gains. On February 6, the Sensex closed 266 points higher at 83,580, while the Nifty closed 50 points higher at 25,693. The minimum investment of Rs 14,964 is required.

