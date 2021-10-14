New Delhi: Stock Market is on a roll as BSE Sensex today was up by 331.49 points to fresh lifetime high of 61,068.54 in opening session of the share market. Nifty50 witnessed a jump of 119.75 points to record opening of 18,281.50. Currently, Sensex is at 61,086.91, up by 0.58 per cent and Nifty 50 is trading at 18,280.25, up by 0.65 per cent, according to data on BSE India and NSE India websites.Also Read - Market At Lifetime High, Check Top Performing Stocks

Share Market Today – Top Stocks

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, SBI, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, ITC and Titan.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance stocks were among the laggards.

On Wednesday, after scaling a lifetime intraday high of 60,836.63 during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 60,737.05 – its all-time closing high. Similarly, the Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to a new closing peak of 18,161.75. It also touched an intra-day record of 18,197.80. Also Read - Share Market: Sensex Climbs 149 Points to New Record; Nifty Closes Shy of 18,000 Peak

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with strong gains in mid-session deals. Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in the overnight session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.61 per cent to USD 83.69 per barrel, PTI reported. Also Read - Nifty Scales 18,000 Peak, Sensex Crosses 60,000-Mark; TCS Shares Slump