New Delhi: After five days, the Sensex has yet again hit a record high with the key benchmark indices ending on a strong and positive note on Monday. Amid positive global cues with reports of progress in the US-China trade, the equity benchmark indices gained over 1.3 per cent on Monday.

While The BSE S and P Sensex closed at 530 points or 1.31 per cent higher at 40,889, Nifty 50 went up by 165 points or 1.38 per cent to 12,079 at the closing time.

At the National Stock Exchange, the sectoral indices showed green signal with Nifty metal adding gains of 3.09 per cent. Moreover, Nifty auto and pharma also went up by 1.8 per cent each while PSU bank also went up by 1.4 per cent.

Talking about stocks, Bharti Airtel was the big gainer of the day with gains of 8.1 per cent at Rs 454.85 per share. Bharti Infratel was also another prominent gainer of the day with gains at Rs 249.10 per share, up 7.37 per cent from its previous close.

Metal stocks also went on a high note after progress in the US-China trade talks reported. The success story for Tata Steel also ended with a positive note as it closed higher by 5.2 per cent, Hindalco by 4.4 per cent, JSW Steel by 3.4 per cent and Vedanta by 2.7 per cent.

Talking about the banking sector, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC – all three major banks closed the business of the day with smart gains of over 2.5 per cent each.

