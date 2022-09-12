New Delhi: BSE Sensex, that gained early momentum today gaining nearly 400 points to reclaim the 60,000 mark. Throughout the day, it maintained the momentum and finally ended at 60,115.13 gaining 321.99 (0.54 per cent). NSE Nifty, on the other hand inched closer to the magic 18,000 mark and ended at 17,936.35 by gaining 103 points (0.58 per cent).Also Read - Dalal Street Shines Green: Sensex Above 60K, Nifty Reclaims 17.9K Mark
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tech Mahindra: 2.60 per cent
- Titan Company: 2.39 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.91 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.80 per cent
- Infosys: 1.47 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Nestle: -0.65 per cent
- HDFC: -0.50 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.41 per cent
- M&M: -0.37 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.36 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Ports: 3.49 per cent
- Titan Company: 2.22 per cent
- Divis Labs: 2.08 per cent
- Axis Bank: 2.06 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.94 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Coal India: -2.57 per cent
- Shree Cements: -1.51 per cent
- HDFC: -0.51 per cent
- Nestle: -0.44 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.39 per cent