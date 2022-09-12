New Delhi: BSE Sensex, that gained early momentum today gaining nearly 400 points to reclaim the 60,000 mark. Throughout the day, it maintained the momentum and finally ended at 60,115.13 gaining 321.99 (0.54 per cent). NSE Nifty, on the other hand inched closer to the magic 18,000 mark and ended at 17,936.35 by gaining 103 points (0.58 per cent).Also Read - Dalal Street Shines Green: Sensex Above 60K, Nifty Reclaims 17.9K Mark

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 2.60 per cent

Titan Company: 2.39 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.91 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.80 per cent

Infosys: 1.47 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Nestle: -0.65 per cent

HDFC: -0.50 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.41 per cent

M&M: -0.37 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.36 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Ports: 3.49 per cent

Titan Company: 2.22 per cent

Divis Labs: 2.08 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.06 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.94 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS