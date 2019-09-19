New Delhi: The early trade on Thursday witnessed a drop in domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex by over 200 points, dragged by losses in index heavyweights Yes Bank, TCS and Infosys. This loss took place in the midst of unabated foreign fund outflow and mixed global cues, stated a report.

The BSE Sensex on early Thursday was trading at 36,357.55 at 0930 hours after a loss by 206.33 points equivalent to a 0.56 per cent drop. Notably, the broader Nifty lost 64.65 points which is a 0.60 per cent decline to 10,776.

The top losers of Thursday’s early trade in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, SBI, HCL Tech, TCS, L&T, Infosys and Axis Bank. These companies witnessed a loss of up to 4.21 per cent on the BSE Sensex.

Meanwhile, the shares of some of the companies on the 30-share index rose up to 1.40 per cent at the early session on Thursday. These include Tata Motors, Maruti, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, HUL and Bharti Airtel.