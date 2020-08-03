Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices declined on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex losing over 400 points and the Nifty 50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) falling below the 11,000 mark. Also Read - Market News Today: Sensex, Nifty Begin Week With Marginal Gains, Asian Shares in Focus

Heavy selling in banking and finance stocks weighed on the indices. Also Read - Stock Market Today: Sensex Plunges 300 Pts, Nifty Below 11,200 in Early Trade Amid Global Equity Selloff

Around 10:10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 37,190.67, lower by 416.22 points or 1.11 per cent from its previous close of 37,606.89. Also Read - Market News Today, July 13: Sensex Reclaims Gains at 400 Pts Higher, Nifty up by 123 Pts in Early Trade

It opened at 37,595.73 and touched an intra-day high of 37,596.02 and a low of 37,184.38.

Nifty 50 was trading at 10,978.10, lower by 95.35 points or 0.86 per cent from its previous close.