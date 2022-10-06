New Delhi: Dalal Street started in a cheery note today, BSE Sensex surged over 400 points and NSE Nifty gained nearly 100 points in early trade. However, as the day went on, investors’ enthusiasm seemed dampened.Also Read - Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Shines Green Gaining Over 100 Points

BSE Sensex ended 156.63 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 58,222.10 and NSE Nifty ended 57.50 points 0.33 per cent higher at 17,331.80. Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Gains 1000 Points To End Above 58K Mark, Nifty Regains 17K Levels

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 2.22 per cent

Larsen: 2.10 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.01 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.98 per cent

Infosys: 1.69 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bharti Airtel: -2.62 per cent

HUL: -2.11 per cent

HDFC: -1.48 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.33 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.15 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

JSW Steel: 4.94 per cent

Coal India: 4.73 per cent

Hindalco: 4.63 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.17 per cent

Larsen: 2.06 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS