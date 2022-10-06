New Delhi: Dalal Street started in a cheery note today, BSE Sensex surged over 400 points and NSE Nifty gained nearly 100 points in early trade. However, as the day went on, investors’ enthusiasm seemed dampened.Also Read - Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Shines Green Gaining Over 100 Points
BSE Sensex ended 156.63 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 58,222.10 and NSE Nifty ended 57.50 points 0.33 per cent higher at 17,331.80.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 2.22 per cent
- Larsen: 2.10 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.01 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.98 per cent
- Infosys: 1.69 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bharti Airtel: -2.62 per cent
- HUL: -2.11 per cent
- HDFC: -1.48 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.33 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -1.15 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- JSW Steel: 4.94 per cent
- Coal India: 4.73 per cent
- Hindalco: 4.63 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.17 per cent
- Larsen: 2.06 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS

- Bharti Airtel: -2.56 per cent
- HUL: -2.10 per cent
- HDFC: -1.55 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.33 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: -1.32 per cent