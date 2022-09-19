New Delhi: After the dismal performance on Friday, Indian stock markets closed today in green. BSE Sensex ended 300.44 points or 0.51 per cent up at 59,141.23 and NSE Nifty ended 103.30 points or 0.59 per cent up at 58,840.79.Also Read - Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Down Over 1000 Pts, Nifty Tumbles Over 300 Pts
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- M&M: 3.30 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 2.92 per cent
- HUL: 2.08 per cent
- SBI: 2.01 per cent
- Nestle: 1.83 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -2.36 per cent
- NTPC: -1.04 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.77 per cent
- Asian Paints: -0.59 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.55 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- M&M: 3.08 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 3.05 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: 2.44 per cent
- Adani Ports: 2.28 per cent
- HUL: 2.02 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -2.46 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.63 per cent
- Britannia: -1.30 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.09 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -1.06 per cent