New Delhi: After the dismal performance on Friday, Indian stock markets closed today in green. BSE Sensex ended 300.44 points or Also Read - Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Down Over 1000 Pts, Nifty Tumbles Over 300 Pts

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • M&M: 3.30 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 2.92 per cent
  • HUL: 2.08 per cent
  • SBI: 2.01 per cent
  • Nestle: 1.83 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tata Steel: -2.36 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.04 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -0.77 per cent
  • Asian Paints: -0.59 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -0.55 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • M&M: 3.08 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 3.05 per cent
  • SBI Life Insurance: 2.44 per cent
  • Adani Ports: 2.28 per cent
  • HUL: 2.02 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Tata Steel: -2.46 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -1.63 per cent
  • Britannia: -1.30 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -1.09 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -1.06 per cent
