New Delhi: After the dismal performance on Friday, Indian stock markets closed today in green. BSE Sensex ended 300.44 points or 0.51 per cent up at 59,141.23 and NSE Nifty ended 103.30 points or 0.59 per cent up at 58,840.79.Also Read - Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Down Over 1000 Pts, Nifty Tumbles Over 300 Pts

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

M&M: 3.30 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 2.92 per cent

HUL: 2.08 per cent

SBI: 2.01 per cent

Nestle: 1.83 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -2.36 per cent

NTPC: -1.04 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.77 per cent

Asian Paints: -0.59 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.55 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

M&M: 3.08 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 3.05 per cent

SBI Life Insurance: 2.44 per cent

Adani Ports: 2.28 per cent

HUL: 2.02 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS