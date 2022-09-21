New Delhi: Markets opened as closed in a dull mood today amid investors consciously awaiting Federal Reserve’s policy change. BSE Sensex ended 262.96 points at 59,456.78Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Green. Indices Inch Closer To 60K, 18K. Check Top Losers & Gainers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • HUL: 1.55 per cent
  • ITC: 1.53 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 0.77 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 0.51 per cent
  • M&M: 0.27 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Power Grid Corp: -3.46 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: -3.22 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -2.69 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.83 per cent
  • Larsen: -1.67 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -1.32 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Brittania: 3.14 per cent
  • HUL: 1.51 per cent
  • ITC: 1.40 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: 0.90 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 0.78 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Shree Cements: -5.94 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -3.74 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -3.52 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank -3.13 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -2.85 per cent
Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Green After Weekend Plunge! Check Top Gainers & Losers Here

Also Read - Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Down Over 1000 Pts, Nifty Tumbles Over 300 Pts