New Delhi: Markets opened as closed in a dull mood today amid investors consciously awaiting Federal Reserve's policy change. BSE Sensex ended 262.96 points 0.44 per cent lower at 59,456.78 and NSE Nifty ended 262.96 points 0.44 per cent lower at 17,718.35.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HUL: 1.55 per cent
- ITC: 1.53 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 0.77 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 0.51 per cent
- M&M: 0.27 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -3.46 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -3.22 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -2.69 per cent
- NTPC: -1.83 per cent
- Larsen: -1.67 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.32 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Brittania: 3.14 per cent
- HUL: 1.51 per cent
- ITC: 1.40 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 0.90 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 0.78 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Shree Cements: -5.94 per cent
- Adani Ports: -3.74 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -3.52 per cent
- IndusInd Bank -3.13 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -2.85 per cent