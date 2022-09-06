New Delhi: BSE Sensex ended 0.11 per cent lower at 59,196.99 while Nifty 50 was down by 0.079 per cent to end at 17,651.85. The shares of DreamFolks Services opened at a premium of Rs 179 or 54.91% against the IPO issue price (Rs 326) to Rs 505 per share on the BSE and Rs 508 per share on the NSE
Also Read - Sensex Up By 0.063%, Nifty Ends In Red. ITC Shares Hit Nearly 5 Year High

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • NTPC: 2.56 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 2.36 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 1.54 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.98 per cent
  • Power Grid Group: 0.65 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Bajaj Finserv: -2.08 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: -1.14 per cent
  • M&M: -1.08 per cent
  • HUL: -1.07 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: -1.03 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Apollo Hospital: 3.10 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 2.82 per cent
  • NTPC: 2.40 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 1.59 per cent
  • Shree Cements: 1.69 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Bajaj Finserv: -2.32 per cent
  • Tata Cons. Prod: -2.29 per cent
  • Britannia: -1.47 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: -1.15 per cent
  • UPL: -1.17 per cent
Also Read - Closing Bell: Sensex Ends 1.18% Lower, Slips From The 59K Mark, Nifty Closes At 17,561

Also Read - Morning Bell: Energy Shares Fall Steep After Centre Hiked Windfall Tax On Export Diesel, Jet Fuel