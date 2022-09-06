New Delhi: BSE Sensex ended 0.11 per cent lower at 59,196.99 while Nifty 50 was down by 0.079 per cent to end at 17,651.85. The shares of DreamFolks Services opened at a premium of Rs 179 or 54.91% against the IPO issue price (Rs 326) to Rs 505 per share on the BSE and Rs 508 per share on the NSE

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

NTPC: 2.56 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.36 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.54 per cent

Reliance: 0.98 per cent

Power Grid Group: 0.65 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finserv: -2.08 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -1.14 per cent

M&M: -1.08 per cent

HUL: -1.07 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.03 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Apollo Hospital: 3.10 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.82 per cent

NTPC: 2.40 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.59 per cent

Shree Cements: 1.69 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS