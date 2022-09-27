New Delhi: Indian stock markets ended in red for the 5th straight day. Markets opened in green today and BSE Sensex gained almost 300 points during morning trade. Sensex ended 37.70 or 0.066 per cent down at 57,107.52 and NSE Nifty ended 8.90 or 0.052 per cent down at 17,007.40Also Read - OPENING BELL: Markets Open In Green. Sensex Up By 300 Points, Nifty Surges Past 17.1K Mark
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 2.18 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.01 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.44 per cent
- Infosys: 1.38 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.29 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -1.85 per cent
- Titan Company: -1.79 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -1.10 per cent
- SBI: -0.97 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.79 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -0.79 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Cipla: 3.10 per cent
- Tata Cons. Prod: 2.18 per cent
- Shree Cements: 2.00 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.99 per cent
- BPCL: 1.89 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Hero Motocorp: -3.05 per cent
- Adani Ports: -2.22 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.20 per cent
- Titan Company: -2.08 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -1.62 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.42 per cent