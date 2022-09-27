New Delhi: Indian stock markets ended in red for the 5th straight day. Markets opened in green today and BSE Sensex gained almost 300 points during morning trade. Sensex ended 37.70 or 0.066 per cent down at 57,107.52 and NSE Nifty ended 8.90 or 0.052 per cent down at 17,007.40Also Read - OPENING BELL: Markets Open In Green. Sensex Up By 300 Points, Nifty Surges Past 17.1K Mark

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 2.18 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.01 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.44 per cent

Infosys: 1.38 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.29 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -1.85 per cent

Titan Company: -1.79 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -1.10 per cent

SBI: -0.97 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.79 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -0.79 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Cipla: 3.10 per cent

Tata Cons. Prod: 2.18 per cent

Shree Cements: 2.00 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.99 per cent

BPCL: 1.89 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS