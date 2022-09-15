New Delhi: Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended in red today, September 15. Also, both the indices have fallen down from the much-hyped 60,000 and 18,000 levels respectively. Sensex ended 412.96 or 0.68 per cent down at 59,934.01 and Nifty ended 126.35 or 0.70 per cent down at 18,003.75.Also Read - SBI Surpasses $5Trillion Market Cap, Becomes Third Lender To Reach The Elite Class

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Maruti Suzuki: 3.28 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.15 per cent

NTPC: 1.69 per cent

HDFC: 0.28 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.17 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tech Mahindra: -3.21 per cent

Infosys: -2.92 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.84 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.83 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.83 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Maruti Suzuki: 2.70 per cent

Eicher Motors: 2.27 per cent

Adani Ports: 2.18 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.17 per cent

NTPC: 1.60 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS