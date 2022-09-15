New Delhi: Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended in red today, September 15. Also, both the indices have fallen down from the much-hyped 60,000 and 18,000 levels respectively. Sensex ended 412.96 or 0.68 per cent down at 59,934.01 and Nifty ended 126.35 or 0.70 per cent down at 18,003.75.Also Read - SBI Surpasses $5Trillion Market Cap, Becomes Third Lender To Reach The Elite Class
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Maruti Suzuki: 3.28 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.15 per cent
- NTPC: 1.69 per cent
- HDFC: 0.28 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.17 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tech Mahindra: -3.21 per cent
- Infosys: -2.92 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.84 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.83 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.83 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Maruti Suzuki: 2.70 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 2.27 per cent
- Adani Ports: 2.18 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.17 per cent
- NTPC: 1.60 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Hindalco: -3.98 per cent
- Infosys: -2.89 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.84 per cent
- Cipla: -2.51 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: -2.15 per cent