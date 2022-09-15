New Delhi: Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended in red today, September 15. Also, both the indices have fallen down from the much-hyped 60,000 and 18,000 levels respectively. Sensex ended 412.96 or per cent down at 59,934.01 and Nifty ended 126.35 or down at 18,003.75.Also Read - SBI Surpasses $5Trillion Market Cap, Becomes Third Lender To Reach The Elite Class

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Maruti Suzuki: 3.28 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 2.15 per cent
  • NTPC: 1.69 per cent
  • HDFC: 0.28 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 0.17 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tech Mahindra: -3.21 per cent
  • Infosys: -2.92 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: -1.84 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -1.83 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -1.83 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Maruti Suzuki: 2.70 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: 2.27 per cent
  • Adani Ports: 2.18 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 2.17 per cent
  • NTPC: 1.60 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Hindalco: -3.98 per cent
  • Infosys: -2.89 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: -2.84 per cent
  • Cipla: -2.51 per cent
  • Hero Motocorp: -2.15 per cent
