Sensex, Nifty Opens In Green; Sensex Up By 150 Points, Nifty Starts Above 22400

On 1st March, BSE Sensex closed in the green at 73,745.35, up by 1,245.05 points. The index touched a historical record of 73,819.21.

Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on 4th March 2024. Sensex opened 150 points higher at 73,918.72 as compared to the close of 73,806.15 on 1st March 2024, the Nifty50 index started at 22403.50.

On 1st March, BSE Sensex closed in the green at 73,745.35, up by 1,245.05 points. The index touched a historical record of 73,819.21. Nifty50 also touched an all time high record and rose by 355.95 points to close at 22,338.75.

After India’s GDP growth rate was announced at 8.4 per cent, the Stock Market beat all analysts’ estimates. BSE Sensex rises over 1,000 points to hit a record high of 73,574.02, while the NSE Nifty rose over 300 points and touched its new peak of 22,304.

