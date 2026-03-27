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Sensex Crash Latest Update: Sensex drops 1,100 points, Nifty below 23,000; Heres why

Sensex Crash Latest Update: Sensex drops 1,100 points, Nifty below 23,000; Here’s why

Sensex crashed 1,100 points on Friday (March 27) while dropping to a low of 74,200 points. Meanwhile, Nifty dropped 1.4 per cent to the day's low of 22,978. Here's what is driving the drop in the markets today

Sensex tanked more than 1.4 per cent

Sensex crashed nearly 1,100 points on Friday to an intraday low of 74,200, while Nifty 50 dropped over 300 points. The mid and small-cap indices on the BSE also dropped up to 2 per cent.

While Sensex tanked more than 1.4 per cent, Nifty too dropped 1.4 per cent to the day’s low of 22,978. The main reason for the drop can be attributed to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

According to reports, investors have lost more than Rs 6 lakh crore within minutes as the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 425 lakh crore from Rs 431 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why did the Sensex tank?

One of the major reasons for the tank in BSE is due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Even though there has been a breakthrough in diplomatic talks, there has been a decline in global markets.

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Donald Trump said the US will continue holding off on strikes against Iran’s energy facilities into April, saying talks are progressing ‘very well.’ But an Iranian official dismissed the US proposal as ‘one-sided and unfair,’ suggesting the two sides are still far from agreement.

Another reason for the Sensex and Nifty 50 tanking can be attributed to the US markets. The US equities saw sharp losses, with major indices falling close to two per cent. The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed above 4.4 per cent while Brent crude surged nearly 6 per cent amid concerns that the conflict could drag on.

Asian markets have shown a similar situation. The region’s benchmark index fell 0.8 per cent, while South Korea’s market dropped 2.7 per cent, led by declines in chipmaker Samsung Electronics.

Crude oil prices

Oil prices remained volatile, staying above the $100-per-barrel mark despite some easing in early Friday trade. Notably, Brent crude slipped about 1.7 per cent to around $106 per barrel after Trump announced a 10-day pause in attacks on Iran’s energy assets. However, the broader trend remained firm, with Brent having jumped 5.7 per cent in the previous session and WTI rising 4.6 per cent on fears of further escalation.

Brent crude oil prices touched a high of $102.49-per-barrel after opening around the $97-per-barrel levels during Thursday’s trading hours as Iran signaled that the country has no intention of holding direct talks with the United States, but the proposal sent by America remains under review.

Rupee at record low

The rupee breached the 94.50-mark for the first time against the US dollar during intra-day trade on Friday and hit a record low of 94.56, weighed down by elevated oil prices and a stronger greenback amid no breakthrough in the West Asia conflict.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.18 and kept sliding to hit 94.56 against the US dollar during intra-day trade, down 60 paise from its previous close.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 99.67.

With inputs from PTI

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