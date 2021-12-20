New Delhi: BSE Sensex fell a sharp 1,800 points, on Monday, amid the rising cases of Omicron variant in the country. According to data on bseindia’s website, as of 12:54 PM, the market index was trading at 55,196.56 points, 1,815 points or 3.18 per cent below the previous close. Other markets in Asia including Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore were all in red, as reported by Deccan Herald.Also Read - Shriram Properties IPO To List In Share Market Today. Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

The fall has been credited to the central banks cutting their Covid-19 support packages due to the rising inflation rates. Apart from that, a crucial social support bill proposed by Joe Biden lost the voting, the reports added. The fast-spreading Omicron variant has forced the governments to impose localised lockdowns and reimpose containment zones.

No stocks of the BSE Sensex index were in green as of 12:54 PM. Bandhan Bank, DLF, Jindal Steel and Pi Industries were the top losers in the Indian stock market as of 12:54 PM.

The report further stated that the virus spread has also hit the oil markets. The concerns about the impact on the demand for oil have widened the losses as countries revert back to containment measures.