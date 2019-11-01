New Delhi: Following a five-day winning run in the last week of October, Sensex on Friday opened above the 40,000 marks with marginal gains. The Sensex opened at 40,196.07 on Friday from its previous close of 40,129.05.

At 9.46 a.m., the Sensex was up 39.82 points at 40,168.87 while the Nifty edged higher by 16 points at 11,918.30. All sectoral indices at the NSE were in the green except for Nifty IT which dropped slightly by 0.2 per cent. At the same time, Nifty media was up by 3.2 per cent.

Notably, Zee Entertainment gained by nearly 9 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 5.3 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 3 per cent. Metal industries like Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco made some gains, while ITC, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Finserv were in the green.

Shares of oil companies were in for a disappointment as Indian Oil Company and Bharat Petroleum Corporation slipped by 3.4 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices were flat during the early hours after the output of core infrastructure industries fell by 5.2 per cent last month as against the expansion of 4.3 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

On the other hand, the Indian Rupee traded flat in the Sensex opening at 70.93 per dollar compared to Thursday’s close 70.92.