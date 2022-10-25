Mumbai: Samvat 2079 kicked off last evening on a high note with Sensex climbing 525 points and Nifty settling above 17,700. As the normal trading resumed today, Sensex rose meekly above 60,000 only to slip in a few minutes and then hover around the 58,000-60,000 range.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Green. Indices Dangle Over Previous Close

At 10:33 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 48.48 points or 0.081 per cent down at 59,783.18 and NSE Nifty was trading 10.50 points or 0.059 per cent down at 17,720.25.

