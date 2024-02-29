Sensex Opens At 72,220.57, Nifty Around 21900; Reliance Industries In Green

BSE Sensex today opened at 72,220.57 against the previous close of 72,304.88. The Nifty50 index opened in the red with a small cut of around 15 points at 21935.20. The 50-share index had settled at 21951.15.

Trending Now

On Wednesday, Sensex closed in the red at 72,304.88 , down by 829.52 points. The Nifty50 index fell 271.10 points to settle at 21,927.25. The index also made its intraday low of 72,222.29.

You may like to read

At 9:27 AM, Nifty Midcap100 index was down by 0.49 per cent and Smallcap100 index was down 0.74 per cent.