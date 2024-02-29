By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sensex Opens At 72,220.57, Nifty Around 21900; Reliance Industries In Green
At 9:27 AM, Nifty Midcap100 index was down by 0.49 per cent and Smallcap100 index was down 0.74 per cent.
BSE Sensex today opened at 72,220.57 against the previous close of 72,304.88. The Nifty50 index opened in the red with a small cut of around 15 points at 21935.20. The 50-share index had settled at 21951.15.
Trending Now
On Wednesday, Sensex closed in the red at 72,304.88 , down by 829.52 points. The Nifty50 index fell 271.10 points to settle at 21,927.25. The index also made its intraday low of 72,222.29.
You may like to read
At 9:27 AM, Nifty Midcap100 index was down by 0.49 per cent and Smallcap100 index was down 0.74 per cent.
Nifty Bank, which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, settled 624.90 points per cent lower at 45,963.15. Followed by Oil and Gas 2.21 per cent.
(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.