Home

Business

Sensex Opens In Green After Long Downfall, Nifty At Around 21900; Eicher Motors Stock Rises

Sensex Opens In Green After Long Downfall, Nifty At Around 21900; Eicher Motors Stock Rises

The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 also traded higher by half a per cent each. Eicher Motors Stock Rose by 5% in early morning trading session.

Stock Market

On 20th March, BSE Sensex opened green today at 72,036.86, up by 24.81 points or 0.03%. The NSE Nifty50 too opened in positive territory at 21,843.90, up by 26.45 points or 0.12%.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 also traded higher by half a per cent each. Eicher Motors Stock Rose by 5% in early morning trading session.

Top Stocks Buzzing On Market

Eicher Motors shares went up by 5 per cent after UBS upgraded its rating to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’ and also also raised a target price from Rs 4,300 to Rs 5,000 apiece.

LT Foods shares went up by 7 per cent after Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 33.93 lakh (0.97 per cent) shares at Rs 162.04 per share.

Zomato shares went up over 1 per cent after the company announced only vegetarian delivery service.

GPT Healthcare stocks rose 10 per cent after company announced dividend and Q3 results.

Shakti Pumps shares were down over 2 per cent a day after the company’s QIP window opened.

On 20th March, BSE Sensex went down by 736.37 points to settle at 72,012.05. The NSE Nifty ended in the red trajectory at 21,817.45, which was down by 238.25 points or 1.08 per cent.

On 20th March, Nifty Bank, which tracks data of 12 banking stocks, fell 191.10 points or 0.41 per cent to finish the session at 46,384.80.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.