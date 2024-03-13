Home

Sensex Opens In Green At 73,993.40, Nifty Above 22400 | ITC Stock Gains 7%

Stock Market

On 13th March, BSE Sensex opened in the higher at 73,993.40, went up by 325.44 points . At the same time, the NSE Nifty50 index opened in the green by 96.50 points at 22,432.20.

TOP LOSERS On Sensex At 9.50 AM

NTPC (-3.23%), Tata Steel (-1.94%), Power Grid (-3.96%), Bharti Airtel (-1.66%), Tata Motors (-1.24%), Axis Bank (-0.85%), JSW Steel (-0.72%), Sun Pharma (-0.72%), UltraTech Cements (-0.67%)

TOP Gainers On BSE Sensex At 9.50 AM ITC (+6.02%), ICICI Bank (+0.45%), Nestle (+1.32%), Wipro (+0.73%), HDFC Bank (+0.63%), Bajaj Finance (+0.56%), TCS (+0.51%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (+0.48%),

On March 12, BSE Sensex closed at 73,667.96, i.e. up by 165.32 pts or 0.22 on March 12, while Nifty 50 closed at 22,335.70, up by 3.05 or 0.01%.

On March 12, The Nifty50 index ended at 22,335.70, up 3.05 points or 0.01 per cent. It touched a high of 22,452.55 and a low of Rs.22,256.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

