New Delhi: Ahead of Union Budget 2020, Sensex plunged about 300 points to 40,444.48 on Saturday. Nifty dropped 81.45 points to 11,880.65.

Markets were open on Saturday only because of Budget. The government did not make a departure from the tradition of presenting the Budget on February 1 because of Saturday

The market witnessed an across-the-board selloff in early trade as most sectoral indices on BSE were in the red, with power and metal falling over 1 per cent each. However, realty, capital goods, FMCG and industrials were up with milder gains.