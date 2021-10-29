Mumbai: BSE Sensex today tanked 678 points, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank amid a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share index plunged 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to end at 59,306.93. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to 17,671.65.Also Read - Has The 'Island of Gold' Been Found? Indonesian Fishermen Discover Hidden Treasure Trove Worth Millions!

Share Market Today

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti, Titan and Dr Reddy’s were among the gainers, according to a PTI report. Also Read - India Saw 418 Suicides Daily in 2020, Maharashtra Tops The List With Near 20,000. How Other States Fared?

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.23 per cent to USD 83.85 per barrel. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Likely To Walk Out Of Jail Today | Complete Bail Order Arrives

Markets traded under pressure for the second consecutive session and lost nearly a percent, in continuation to the prevailing corrective phase. After the sharp decline in early trades, the benchmark recovered almost vertically in no time but selling pressure at the higher levels again pushed the bulls on the back foot. Finally, the Nifty ended down by 1% at 17,672 levels. A mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein IT and banking were the top losers, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

Earnings disappointment combined with feeble global cues is weighing on the sentiment. Apart from the earnings announcements, participants will be closely eyeing the upcoming US Fed meet and auto sales numbers for cues. Indications are pointing towards further slides so participants should maintain a cautious approach and prefer a hedged approach, Ajit Mishra stated.