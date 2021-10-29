Mumbai: Sensex today tanked 626.18 points to 59,358.52 in opening session and Nifty 50 tumbled 180.75 points to 17,676.50. This has come after Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 1,159 points on Thursday following an across-the-board selloff as monthly derivatives expired amid a weak trend in global markets. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25.Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Report, 25th To 31st October: Stocks To look Out For A Safer Investment | Watch Video

Share Market Today

BSE Sensex was trading 704.22 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 59,280.48 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty 50 fell 181.70 points or 1.02 per cent to 17,675.55.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Titan, ITC and HCL Tech were among the gainers, as per a PTI report.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,818.51 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data, the PTI report says.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red. Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session, according to the PTI report.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.27 per cent to USD 83.89 per barrel.

Yesterday markets witnessed a sharp decline and lost nearly 2 per cent, pressurized by feeble cues. Initially, weak signals from the global counterparts were weighing on the sentiment which further deteriorated with a decline in index majors, said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Nifty slipped below the crucial support zone of the 18,000 mark and settled close to the 17,865 zone. Selling pressure was widespread and most sectoral indices ended lower wherein banking, metal and realty were among the top losers, Ajit Mishra said.