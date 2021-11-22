Mumbai: BSE Sensex today plunged more than 1500 points to touch a low of Rs 58,073. Nifty 50 also crashed to Rs 17,390, down by 374 points, according to data on NSE India website. Earlier, the Sensex on Monday opened on a negative note during the morning trade session. It opened at 59,710 points from the previous close of 59,636 points. On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,796 points after closing at 17,764 on Thursday, according to an IANS report.Also Read - LIC Is Valued at $150 Billion Ahead of IPO. Details Here

In the early morning trade, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent after the company shelved a proposed deal to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil refinery and petrochemical business to Saudi Aramco for USD 15 billion. Other laggards include Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,930.62 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data, as per a PTI report.

Nifty has corrected around 4.5 per cent from the all-time high. The risk-off mood in global markets may gather strength on fresh COVID cases in Europe and lockdowns in countries like Austria, said VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the PTI report says.

The dollar index rising above 96 is another concern while the decline in crude is positive for India, he said, adding that the disastrous listing of Paytm may bring sanity to the exuberant IPO valuations, according to the PTI report.

FIIs are likely to accelerate selling in this risk-off environment. Retail investors need not rush in to buy on declines. Partial profit booking and raising the cash level in the portfolio may be considered, he noted, as per the PTI report.