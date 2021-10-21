Mumbai: Stock Market today closed in red as equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 336.46 points following losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index declined 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to 60,923.50. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 88.50 points or 0.48 per cent to 18,178.10.Also Read - Swiggy to Roll Out 2-Day Paid Monthly Period Leave to Female Delivery Partners; Opt More Initiatives

Share Market Today

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking around 5 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Steel, TCS and Dr Reddy’s.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and NTPC were among the gainers, as per a PTI report.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the in the red, while Shanghai was positive. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.12 per cent to USD 84.86 per barrel.

Markets drifted further lower and lost nearly half a percent, in continuation to the prevailing corrective phase. Firm global cues triggered a gap up start in the index but it couldn't hold for long and slipped sharply lower as the day progressed. The negative reaction was mainly in response to the recent earnings announcements which failed to impress the street. Things turned slightly in the favour of bulls with a strong surge in the banking pack in the last hour, which marginally trimmed the loss in the index, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, stated.

Among the benchmark indices, the Nifty index ended lower by 0.4 per cent to close at 18,200 levels. The broader markets also traded in tandem with the benchmark and ended lower. On the sector front, a mixed trend was witnessed as banking, auto, oil & gas were the top gainers whereas IT, metal and telecom were the top losers, Ajit Mishra said.

The recent correction can be largely attributed to earnings season as expectations are high. Besides, news of the surge in COVID cases in various parts of the world and a continuous uptick in crude oil prices are further adding to the anxiety. We reiterate our cautious view on markets and suggest preferring hedged positions until the market stabilizes, Ajit Mishra said in his daily market analysis.