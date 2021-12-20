New Delhi: After a difficult day in the share market, Sensex recovered more than 600 points from days low to close at 55,822.01, 1189.73 points below the previous close. Nifty closed 371 points lower to 16,614.2. The only two shares that closed in the green in Sensex were Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy’s. Banks like SBI, HDFC and IndusInd were the top losers in the 30-share index, according to data on bseindia’s website.Also Read - LIC IPO To Be Out By End Of Current Fiscal Year

In Nifty50, only three shares, namely Cipla, Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy's closed in green. BPCL, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were the top losers, according to nseindia's website.

Indian share markets saw a major sell-off amidst the Omicron fears and rising inflation numbers in various countries including the USA. Central banks in various countries have cut their Covid-19 support packages to control the inflation rates. The fear of lockdowns and supply-side constraints have also dampened the spirit of the stock markets.

Almost all the Asian markets including Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore fell too. Even Dow Jones was 500 points below the previous close, according to Economic Times. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 3.51 per cent to USD 70.94 per barrel.