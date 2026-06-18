Sensex rises 150 points to trade at 77,250; Nifty up 50 points

Gold and silver prices have seen continuous fluctuations this year. On December 31, 2025, the price of gold was Rs 1.33 lakh, rising to a peak of Rs 1.76 lakh on January 29.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Updated: June 18, 2026, 3:43 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty, business news, banking, media shares, Asian Markets, KOSPI, South Korea, Nikkei, Japan, Hang Seng, Hong Kong, US Markets, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500, DII, FII, FPI, Gold
(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: On Thursday, June 18, the Sensex is trading at 77,250, up by 150 points from 77,100. Nifty has also gained 50 points, reaching the 24,050 level. Today’s trading session is witnessing significant buying in banking and media shares.

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Read more: Sensex gains 639 points to close at 77,304; Nifty gains 195 points amid strong buying; Gold and silver go up

Mixed Trading In Asian Markets

Index                                Level                      Point Change          Percent Change

KOSPI (South Korea)      8943                                  +79                               +1.01%

Nikkei (Japan)                  71052                                +1150                             +1.65%

Hang Seng (Hong Kong) 23844                                -468                              -1.88%

US Markets Saw A Decline Yesterday

Index                      Level                      Point Change         Percent Change

Dow Jones                 51493                            -507                                 -0.98%

Nasdaq                      26022                           -355                                   -1.34%

S&P 500                    7420                               -91                                     -1.21%

Foreign Investors Sold Shares Worth Rs 1,530 Crore In 7 Days

Category               Latest          Last 7 Days            Last 30 Days

DII                              1,561               10,092                         98,966

FII/FPI                       102                 -1,530                         -78,542

Note: Net buying/selling figures for FIIs and DIIs are in crore rupees.

Market Saw A Decline Yesterday

Prior to this, on Wednesday, June 17, the market had posted gains. The Sensex closed at 77,156, up 347 points. Nifty also rose by 97 points, closing at 24,086. Gold and silver prices have fallen today, June 18. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of one kilogram of silver dropped by Rs 3,988 to settle at Rs 2.44 lakh; previously, it was Rs 2.48 lakh per kilogram. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 816 to Rs 1.49 lakh.

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Gold and Silver Drop From Record Highs

Gold and silver prices have seen continuous fluctuations this year. On December 31, 2025, the price of gold was Rs 1.33 lakh, rising to a peak of Rs 1.76 lakh on January 29. Since then, gold has become cheaper by Rs 27,000.

Similarly, the price of silver was Rs 2.30 lakh on December 31, 2025, and reached an all-time high of Rs 3.86 lakh on January 29. Since then, silver has become cheaper by Rs 1.42 lakh.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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