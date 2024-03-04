Sensex Rises By 66 points, Nifty Ends Above 22400; Reliance Stock Closes Above Rs 3000

Home

The Nifty Bank index comprising 12 banking stocks data, settled down at 47,456.10, went up by 158.60 points or 0.34 percent.

Stock Market

Sensex jumped by 66.14 points & settled at 73,872.29. Nifty50 created history by hitting an all-time high during early trade on March 4. NSE Nifty50 rose by 68.85 points to settle at 22,405.60 after hitting an all-time high of 22,440.90.

The Nifty Midcap100 index also ended in the green with an increase of 0.20 per cent, however the Smallcap100 index fell by 0.51 percent.

Top Gainer Stocks On Sensex

Top gainer stocks on the sensex today were NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel. Reliance Industries stock rose by more than 1 per cent to settle above 3,000-mark.

Laggards On Stock Market

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Titan and ITC were the laggards on stock market on 4th March 2024.

Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on 4th March 2024. Sensex opened 150 points higher at 73,918.72 as compared to the close of 73,806.15 on 1st March 2024, the Nifty50 index started at 22403.50.

