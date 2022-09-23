New Delhi: The effect of rate hike are seemingly not over as the Indian stock markets continue to bleed red. BSE Sensex today ended 1,020.80 points or Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red For Second Straight Day. Check Top Losers & Gainers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Sun Pharma: 1.31 per cent
  • ITC: 0.96 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 0.63 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Power Grid Corp: -8.07 per cent
  • NTPC: -3.20 per cent
  • SBI: -2.88 per cent
  • M&M: -2.87 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -2.81 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Divis Labs: 1.75 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 1.44 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 0.68 per cent
  • Cipla: 0.58 per cent
  • ITC: 0.39 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Power Grid Corp: -7.97 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: -4.13 per cent
  • Hindalco: -3.82 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -3.47 per cent
  • SBI: -2.94 per cent
