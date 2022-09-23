New Delhi: The effect of rate hike are seemingly not over as the Indian stock markets continue to bleed red. BSE Sensex today ended 1,020.80 points or 1.73 per cent down at 58,098.92 and NSE Nifty ended 295.00 points or 1.67 per cent down at 17,334.80.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red For Second Straight Day. Check Top Losers & Gainers Here
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Sun Pharma: 1.31 per cent
- ITC: 0.96 per cent
- Tata Steel: 0.63 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -8.07 per cent
- NTPC: -3.20 per cent
- SBI: -2.88 per cent
- M&M: -2.87 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.81 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Divis Labs: 1.75 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.44 per cent
- Tata Steel: 0.68 per cent
- Cipla: 0.58 per cent
- ITC: 0.39 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -7.97 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -4.13 per cent
- Hindalco: -3.82 per cent
- Adani Ports: -3.47 per cent
- SBI: -2.94 per cent