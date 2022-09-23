New Delhi: The effect of rate hike are seemingly not over as the Indian stock markets continue to bleed red. BSE Sensex today ended 1,020.80 points or 1.73 per cent down at 58,098.92 and NSE Nifty ended 295.00 points or 1.67 per cent down at 17,334.80.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red For Second Straight Day. Check Top Losers & Gainers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Sun Pharma: 1.31 per cent

ITC: 0.96 per cent

Tata Steel: 0.63 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Power Grid Corp: -8.07 per cent

NTPC: -3.20 per cent

SBI: -2.88 per cent

M&M: -2.87 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.81 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Divis Labs: 1.75 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.44 per cent

Tata Steel: 0.68 per cent

Cipla: 0.58 per cent

ITC: 0.39 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS