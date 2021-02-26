Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices plunged on Friday morning with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,000 points. The market had a gap down opening on back of negative cues from global bourses. Around 9.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,216.64, lower by 822.67 points or 1.61 per cent from its previous close of 51,039.31. Also Read - Stock Market News Today, 16 February 2021: Sensex Opens at New High, Nifty Tops 15,000; ONGC, Kotak Bank Among Big Gainers

The Indian stock markets fell tracking a similar trend across global markets amid rising bond yields.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.