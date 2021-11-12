Mumbai: BSE Sensex today rallied 767 points on heavy buying in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 767 points or 1.28 per cent higher at 60,686.69. Similarly, the Nifty rose 229.15 points or 1.28 per cent to 18,102.75, according to PTI report.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Earns Whopping Rs 274.65 Crore! Akshay-Katrina Starrer to Premiere on Netflix | Check Earnings in Details

Share Market Today

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by HDFC, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were among the laggards, the PTI report says. Also Read - BTS ARMY Sends Hugs For 'Sweetheart' RM After he Gets a 'Mental Shock', Here's What Happened

“The momentum which was lost during the week was regained as inflation worries started fading with investors shifting their focus to good quarterly earnings, economic recovery and strong domestic macro data points, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Also Read - Get Vaccinated & You Might Just Win LED TVs, Refrigerators & Washing Machines in This Maharashtra City | Details

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains. Major indices in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.07 per cent to USD 81.98 per barrel.