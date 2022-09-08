New Delhi: After repeated falls, the stock market has once again ended in green today. BSE Sensex gained 659.31 (1.12 per cent) points to end at 59,688.22 while NSE Nifty gained 174.35 (0.99 pe cent) points to end at 17,798.75Also Read - Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty End In Red For 2nd Day In A Row. Check Top Gainers & Losers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

UltraTechCement: 3.50 per cent

Nestle: 0.85 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.76 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.73 per cent

TCS: 0.66 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -1.49 per cent

NTPC: -0.42 per cent

Titan Company: -0.32 per cent

Nestle: -0.15 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.03 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Shree Cements: 5.51 per cent

BPCL: 3.98 per cent

Axis Bank: 3.22 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 3.20 per cent

ICICI Bank: 2.58 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS