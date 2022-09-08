New Delhi: After repeated falls, the stock market has once again ended in green today. BSE Sensex gained 659.31  points to end at 17,798.75Also Read - Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty End In Red For 2nd Day In A Row. Check Top Gainers & Losers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • UltraTechCement: 3.50 per cent
  • Nestle: 0.85 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 0.76 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 0.73 per cent
  • TCS: 0.66 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tata Steel: -1.49 per cent
  • NTPC: -0.42 per cent
  • Titan Company: -0.32 per cent
  • Nestle: -0.15 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -0.03 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Shree Cements: 5.51 per cent
  • BPCL: 3.98 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 3.22 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 3.20 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 2.58 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Hindalco: -2.84 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -1.63 per cent
  • SBI Life Insurance: -1.04 per cent
  • Coal India: -1.00 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -0.82 per cent
Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Red. DreamFolks Makes Debut At 56% Premium On Issue Price

Also Read - Sensex Up By 0.063%, Nifty Ends In Red. ITC Shares Hit Nearly 5 Year High