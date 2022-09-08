New Delhi: After repeated falls, the stock market has once again ended in green today. BSE Sensex gained 659.31 (1.12 per cent) points to end at 59,688.22 while NSE Nifty gained 174.35 (0.99 pe cent) points to end at 17,798.75Also Read - Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty End In Red For 2nd Day In A Row. Check Top Gainers & Losers Here
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- UltraTechCement: 3.50 per cent
- Nestle: 0.85 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.76 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.73 per cent
- TCS: 0.66 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -1.49 per cent
- NTPC: -0.42 per cent
- Titan Company: -0.32 per cent
- Nestle: -0.15 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.03 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Shree Cements: 5.51 per cent
- BPCL: 3.98 per cent
- Axis Bank: 3.22 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 3.20 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 2.58 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS

- Hindalco: -2.84 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.63 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: -1.04 per cent
- Coal India: -1.00 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.82 per cent