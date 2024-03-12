Home

Business

Sensex Starts At 73,599, Nifty Holds 22,358; ITC Stock Falls, RK Swamy IPO Listing

Sensex Starts At 73,599, Nifty Holds 22,358; ITC Stock Falls, RK Swamy IPO Listing

On 11th March, BSE Sensex went down by 616.75 points to settle at 73,502.64. The Nifty50 also declined by 160.90 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 22,332.65

Stock Market

Sensex started at 73,599.47 up by 96.83 or 0.13 per cent. The Nifty50 index traded in the green at 22,358, up by 25.35 points or 0.11 per cent.

On 11th March, BSE Sensex went down by 616.75 points to settle at 73,502.64. The Nifty50 also declined by 160.90 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 22,332.65. Decline in stock market was seen amid sell in banking stocks and over weak trends in U.S. Market.

Nifty Bank index which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, tanked by 507.95 points or 1.06 per cent to finish at 47,327.85.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.