New Delhi: The beginning of a fresh week seemingly hasn’t uplifted investors’ enthusiasm as we have seen a selling spree today. The bloodbath which Dalal Street witnessed last Friday has been passed on today as well. BSE Sensex ended 953.70 points or 1.64 per cent down at 57,145.22 and NSE Nifty ended 311.05 pints or 1.80 per cent down at 17,016.30.Also Read - Dalal Street Sees Grim Morning! Sensex Down 800 Points. Auto, Bank Shares Nosedive

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HCL Tech: 1.46 per cent

Infosys: 1.37 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.14 per cent

TCS: 0.58 per cent

UltraTechCement: 0.44 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Maruti Suzuki: -5.70 per cent

Tata Steel: -4.17 per cent

ITC: -4.10 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -3.27 per cent

Axis Bank: -3.20 per cent

NTPC: -3.17 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Asian Paints: 1.26 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.21 per cent

Infosys: 1.08 per cent

Divis Labs: 0.75 per cent

TCS: 0.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS