New Delhi: The beginning of a fresh week seemingly hasn’t uplifted investors’ enthusiasm as we have seen a selling spree today. The bloodbath which Dalal Street witnessed last Friday has been passed on today as well. BSE Sensex ended 953.70 points or 1.64 per cent down at 57,145.22 and NSE Nifty ended 311.05 pints or 1.80 per cent down at 17,016.30.Also Read - Dalal Street Sees Grim Morning! Sensex Down 800 Points. Auto, Bank Shares Nosedive
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HCL Tech: 1.46 per cent
- Infosys: 1.37 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.14 per cent
- TCS: 0.58 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 0.44 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Maruti Suzuki: -5.70 per cent
- Tata Steel: -4.17 per cent
- ITC: -4.10 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -3.27 per cent
- Axis Bank: -3.20 per cent
- NTPC: -3.17 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Asian Paints: 1.26 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.21 per cent
- Infosys: 1.08 per cent
- Divis Labs: 0.75 per cent
- TCS: 0.41 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Ports: -6.35 per cent
- Tata Motors: -5.93 per cent
- Hindalco: -5.85 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -5.81 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -4.93 per cent
- Tata Steel: -3.47 per cent