New Delhi: Russia-Ukraine Crisis has left Indian investors in jitters. Sensex today booked a fall of over 2,700 points, its fourth-worst fall ever. It is the worst closing of Sensex since August 2021. 16 out of 30 stocks in the benchmark index lost over 5 per cent of their value in the share market today.Also Read - FAA Expands No-Fly Zone, Prohibits US Flights Over Ukraine, Belarus And Western Russia

Nifty, on the other hand, closed below 16,300, losing over 800 points or 4.72 per cent. According to data on bseindia.com, Indian investors lost Rs 14 lakh crore in the trade today. The bloodbath has intensified with the market closing in the red for the seventh consecutive day. Also Read - European Union Agrees to Hit Russia With Sanctions After Vladimir Putin Wages War On Ukraine

The downward trend has been going on since the signs of an imminent attack on Ukraine started showing up. Russia had been amassing a large number of troops at the Ukrainian border for over 6 months. Also Read - Shut Black Sea Waterways to Russian Ships: Ukraine Urges Turkey

All Indices in Red

All the indices in Nifty closed in the red with some stretching losses to up to 8 per cent. PSU Bank stocks were the worst hit with Punjab National Bank being the top loser. The PNB shares closed near the 52-week low levels on Thursday.

All the stocks in the index including SBI, Indian Overseas and Bank of Baroda, faced heavy losses.

Other than PSU Banks, Realty stocks too faced major sell-off with Lodha losing the most. Shares of DLF, Sobha, Oberoi Realty too faced big losses today.

In Sensex, IndusInd Bank was the top loser.

Rs 14 lakh crore wiped off

According to data on bseindia.com, the market cap of all the companies listed on BSE was Rs 256 lakh crores when the market closed yesterday. However, this has fallen to Rs 242.1 lakh crores today, showing a loss of almost Rs 14 lakh crores.

But the phenomenon is not unique to Indian markets only. Globally, the share markets saw the bears taking over the reins. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.75 per cent in the red and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 3.18 per cent in the red.

In the USA, Nasdaq was trading 2.6 per cent lower and Dow Jones was down more than 1.3 per cent. But media reports suggest the worst is yet to come.