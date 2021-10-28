New Delhi: Share market today tanked after BSE Sensex fell by 1000 points and NSE Nifty remained volatile. Sensex has hovered between 60,114.30 and 61,081. Nifty 50 was trading between 17,890.00 and 18,190.7. Negative global cues along with profit booking pulled India’s key equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — lower during Thursday’s post-noon trade session, according to an IANS report.Also Read - LIVE Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Latest Updates: Aryan Khan is Regular Consumer of Drugs, NCB Says

Share Market Today

The Sensex opened at 61,081 points from its previous close of 61,143.33 points. NSE Nifty opened at 18,187.65 points from its previous close of 18,210.95 points, as per an IANS report.

In the initial trade, the key indices opened on a flat note and started to fall from the opening. Globally, Asian stocks fell amid concerns that the recovery from the pandemic will slow as elevated inflation forces tighter monetary policy, IANS reported.

On the domestic front, volumes on the NSE were lower than recent average while the advance decline ratio was sharply negative.

Among sectors, only the Capital Goods index traded in the green whereas Realty, Power, Oil & Gas, Metals, Banks, Telecom and FMCG fell the most, as per IANS report.

“Morgan Stanley has downgraded Indian markets to equal weight. All these could lead to FPI unwinding and continued pressure on indices,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, IANS reported. Also Read - Russia Reports Massive Surge In Covid Cases, Moscow Shuts Down Non-Essential Services

According to Likhita Chepa Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research: “Indian equity benchmarks made a negative start on Thursday tracking weakness in global peers. Markets quickly extended their losses and are now trading lower, with each market losing more than half a percent in early trade.” Also Read - Bombay HC Rejects Sameer Wankhede’s Plea After Maharashtra Assures 3-Day Time Before Arrest