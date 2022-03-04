New Delhi: Fears of a nuclear mishap amidst the reports of Russian shelling on Ukraine’s biggest nuclear plant impacted the Indian share market negatively. Sensex today ended 769 points or 1.5 per cent lower. However, it made some recovery during the afternoon session.Also Read - Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Demands Tougher Sanctions On Russia After Attack on Nuclear Plant

On the other hand, Nifty50 ended below 16,250 as rising fuel prices and geopolitical conflicts kept the markets jittery throughout the week. ITC, however, showed a growth of 3 per cent.

The broader Nifty50 slipped below 16,300, while the Sensex declined more than 800 points. Benchmarks closed at 16,245.35 and 54,333.81 respectively Friday.

Auto, consumer durables and realty were the worst-hit stocks. All of these fell nearly 3 per cent each. Nifty Bank dropped around 600 points to close near 34,300. Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank and Axis Bank were the top losers in the Bank index.

The gainers in today’s weak trade were Dr Reddy’s, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech cement, Wipro, Sun Pharma and Infosys. On the other hand, Titan, Asian Paints, Maruti, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

February is the second consecutive month to witness a decline in the Nifty index. Also, it saw the second steepest month-on-month fall in the past 23 months, brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report.

This week over 55 per cent of stocks has declined, according to Economic Times. Nifty on the whole declined over 5 per cent in the last one month.