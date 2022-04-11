Share Market Today | New Delhi: Indian share markets, like the global share markets, sank on Monday due to a rise in inflation figures and supply chain issues. Sensex today closed over 400 points in the red. Nifty50, on the other hand, fell 109 points to close below 17,700. Markets across the globe were also trading in the red. Federal Reserve indicated it might raise interest rates to cool US inflation and President Emmanuel Macron emerged from the first round of France’s election facing a challenge from the far right.Also Read - Why Did Petrol Sales In India Touch Record High In March? | Explained

According to a report by Associated Press (AP), London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated. Oil fell more than USD 2 per barrel on concern global economic growth might weaken.

Investors are uneasy about higher interest rates, Russia's war on Ukraine and China's effort to contain coronavirus outbreaks.

Fed officials indicated in notes from last month's meeting they were considering raising the US benchmark rate by double the normal amount at upcoming meetings. They also indicated they may shrink the Fed's bond holdings, which might push up commercial borrowing rates.

Investors see “increasing evidence the Federal Reserve will take a more committed approach” to fighting inflation, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.

Global Indices- A Glance

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.6 per cent to 26,821.52 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated 3 per cent to 21,208.30.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 0.1 per cent to 7,485.20.

India’s Sensex lost over 400 points.

New Zealand and Singapore declined while Indonesia advanced.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3 per cent to 7,648.81 and Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.5 per cent to 14,220.99.

The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.7 per cent to 6,593.24 after Macron said his battle with challenger Marine Le Pen of the National Rally for the April 24 second round of voting will be a hard fight. The two were finalists in the last presidential election five years ago.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was off 0.4 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 per cent.

On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent and the Dow rose 0.4 per cent. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.3 per cent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.6 per cent to 3,167.13 after inflation accelerated to 1.5 per cent over a year ago in March from the previous month’s 0.9 per cent amid upward pressure on global prices due to uncertainty about Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Oil Prices Fall On Expectations Of Weaker Demand

Oil prices have fallen back on expectations of weaker demand after peaking above $130 per barrel last month due to anxiety about the disruption of supplies from Russia, the world’s No. 2 exporter.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. Crude fell $2.32 to $95.94 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.23 to $98.26 on Friday. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, retreated $2.22 to $100.56 per barrel in London. It rose $2.20 the previous session to $102.78 a barrel.

“Markets are looking to a volatile two weeks before the final result is known,” Charlotte de Montpellier and Antoine Bouvet of ING said in a report.

Higher interest rates usually depress economic activity and make safer assets such as bonds more attractive while making stocks look riskier and more expensive.

(With inputs from agencies)