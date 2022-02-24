New Delhi: The Russian aggression on Ukraine has sent ripples across the globe. The Indian share market has been facing a massive sell-off amidst the rising concerns of a possible full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. According to a recent report by Economic Times, Indian investors have lost over Rs 10 lakh crore on Thursday. The market cap of companies listed on BSE has down by Rs 10 lakh crore. Out of every 10 stocks, 9 were trading in the red.Also Read - BREAKING: Russia Destroys Ukraine Thermal Power Plant, Says Report

The data, however, is as of when Sensex today was down over 2,000 points. Nifty was down by 570 points. As of 12:20 AM, Sensex today was trading at 55,480.16, over 1,700 points lower than the previous close. Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 16,570.05, almost 500 points down.

All the shares in Sensex today were in the red with IndusInd Bank facing the worst losses. In Nifty, except IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Hero Moto Corp were the top losers. only two shares, Hindalco and ONGC were trading in the green.

The ONGC prices might be rising due to oil prices hitting the highest levels since 2014. Brent Crude Oil crossed $102 per barrel as tensions continued to escalate. These are the highest oil prices since 2014.

In the tense situation, Moscow Stock Exchange suspended trading till further notice. The official notification can be accessed from the official website of the exchange, moex.com.

Also, gold prices today crossed the Rs 51,000 mark in India. As of 12: 30 AM, Gold was trading at 51,601. This is a jump of a whopping Rs 1,222. The levels have touched multi-month high as gold is considered safe heaven as a protection against market volatility.