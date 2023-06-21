Home

Sensex Touches All-Time High, Nifty Inches Away From Its Record

Sensex Touches All-Time High, Nifty Inches Away From Its Record (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a positive note today despite an overnight fall in the US indices including Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 Index.

BSE Sensex touched a new 52-week high today at 63,588.31. It closed yesterday at 51,632.85.

At 2 pm IST on Wednesday, BSE Sensex was trading 176.67 points higher at 63,504.37.

“It’s a pleasure to see Sensex reaching a new all-time high in spite of several challenges from the global front. With the PM’s visit to the USA, we really hope things will be even better for our economy going ahead, and one needs to see if the current upsurge will continue going ahead. We are waiting for the June quarterly results to trickle in with hopes that it would be by and large in sync with expectations. Despite a choppy trend in FII flows so far, there will be huge interest of foreign investors going ahead,” said Rakesh Mehta, Chairman at Mehta Equities Ltd.

