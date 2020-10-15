Market News Today: Sensex toppled more than five per cent by over 1,000 points on Thursday as the domestic market came under pressure due to selloff in the IT and telecom stocks amid a sudden spike in cases of coronavirus in Europe that have hit global equities. Also Read - Stock Market Crash: Sensex Nosedives 1,115 Pts, Nifty Tanks Below 10,850-mark in Closing Session

While Sensex closed at 39,728.41, Nifty tanked 290.70 points to 11,680.35. It opened at the day's high of 41,048.05 and a low of 40,297.34 points.

Along with weak cues from the global markets on the back of the fading hopes of further stimulus in the US, profit booking also pulled the IT stocks lower.

Notably, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Infosys, trading between 2.60 per cent and 3.76 per cent lower, were the worst hit among 32 laggards in the Nifty basket of 50 shares.

This comes a day after Infosys announced 100 per cent variable pay from January next year.